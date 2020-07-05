Absentee voting is a right
Michigan voters have the constitutional right to vote absentee without a reason. Make sure your vote counts. Vote absentee by carefully following instructions. An election worker from each party is present when an absentee ballot is processed.
In some locations, voter rolls have been purged and polling locations have been reduced. Check your voter registration at www.michigan.gov/VOTE. Find out if you are registered, your polling location, map, name and contact info of your township clerk and a sample ballot. Registered voters can request an application and absentee ballot which will be mailed to you. Your marked ballot must be received by your polling place before voting closes at 8 p.m. for the Aug. 4 primary election and Nov. 3, 2020 for the general election.
In the months before the election, expect nasty ads, conspiracy accusations, polling monitors, long lines where polling places have been drastically reduced, especially in urban areas. If you vote absentee you can avoid conflicts, lines and COVID-19. You can study the issues and candidates’ positions (available at www.vote411.org), vote safely and be sure your vote counts. You can either vote in person or absentee. People died for this right, so vote.
Beverly Christensen
Cedar
