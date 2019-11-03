Electoral College limits

Hello my name is Autumn Chisholm.

I'm a student from Traverse City, Michigan. I’m 17 and I should be voting in the next election.

In class we are learning about Electoral College. While learning about the Electoral College, I realized how stupid the electoral votes are.

I believe you should vote to remove the Electoral College and go with the popular vote method.

I like that the Electoral College gives smaller states a chance to have their voice heard, but it limits the elections to Republican or Democrat.

Autumn Chisholm

Traverse City

