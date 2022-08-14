Bergman remains silent when he should speak
I want to thank Christopher Wright from Empire and the Record-Eagle for printing his opinion on U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman in the July 29 Record-Eagle.
I have been calling and emailing Bergman's office ever since the Jan. 6 insurrection and the amicus brief were filed. I, too, have been met with a lack of transparency and accountability. Bergman is choosing to be silent and his silence makes me question his values even more.
Leaders need to be courageous, wise and compassionate. Dialogue can be a very powerful tool, when used in a good way.
Please, my friends, go to the polls and vote in November!
Thank you for your time.
Mary Cheney
Alden
