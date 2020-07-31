Supporting Smits
Andy Smits is the most qualified candidate for Grand Traverse County's drain commissioner. When our bank said our home was in a floodplain, Andy was the first person we called for advice. When our house foundation was suspect, we turned to Andy for his honest and thorough evaluation. Never before has the county drain commissioner been such an important job.
Andy is an experienced and capable problem solver, the kind of commissioner we need to address our drainage and water problems. We need his business and financial skills in public office. Vote for Andy Smits for county drain commissioner on Aug. 4.
Sue Chang
Traverse City
