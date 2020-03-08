Cruise ships not a good idea
Thank you to Mayor Carruthers and others for pausing to consider the effects of cruise ships coming into the bay on the area’s infrastructure and the people who live in this area. There is no doubt that the number of people on a cruise ship will add stress to an environment already stressed with tourists all summer. Cruise ships can cause a great deal of pollution, and other communities who have already experienced cruise ships are struggling to figure out what to do about it.
Development should not come at the expense of preserving our beautiful area and allowing people who live here, work here, pay taxes here, shop here, attend school here and support the parks and conservancies that tourists enjoy an opportunity to continue to enjoy it for years to come.
Dawn Chalker
Traverse City
