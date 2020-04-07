Facts and criticism
President Trump often criticizes the media for “fake news” when they report facts he doesn’t like. Now, when they report facts about COVID-19, he essentially tells them to follow his lead and not tell the truth in order to avoid panic.
On a recent Sunday, in defiance of a public health order, a megachurch pastor brought his congregation together in the midst of the pandemic while parroting the president’s words about reopening the county by Easter. Donald Trump is a menace to society. Stay well!
Fred Cepela
Traverse City
