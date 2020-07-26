Invoke the Smith Act
The Russian Revolution resulted in the violent overthrow of Emperor Nicholas II and the Romanov Family execution. Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin led the revolution following Karl Marx’s “Communist Manifesto,” resulting in the death of between seven and 12 million people and Communism in Russia. There were individuals throughout the world, including the United States, who embraced Karl Marx’s “Manifesto," bringing concern that the revolution could spread to the U.S.
Therefore on June 28, 1940, United States Federal Statute “Smith Act” was enacted. In essence the Smith Act provided penalties up to 20 years in prison and/or deportation for anyone convicted of intent to cause the overthrow or destruction of government, publicly display any written or printed matter advocating, advising or teaching the overthrow or destroying any government in the U.S. by force or violence, teach, advocate or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence.
Do not the riots, wanton destruction of government property, the establishment of zones and the statement by the leader of Black Lives Matter that they will destroy the government of the U.S. if their demands are not met, fall under the purview of the Smith Act?
Salvatore Castronovo
Elk Rapids
