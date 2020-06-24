Another vision
What Kathleen Stocking calls “predictable trends” in her essay “Pandemic — Where do we go from here?” read more like an American social justice warrior’s wish list. Some of it may come to pass.
The really big change items, like electric cars powered by wind and solar energy, won’t happen in her lifetime or mine. Perhaps in our children’s lifetimes, but I wouldn’t bet on that either. The future will happen — just not as Ms. Stocking envisions it.
John Michael Casteel
Traverse City
