Porta-potty service
Yes, the construction industry is shut down; therefore, the house under construction in my neighborhood has not had anyone working on it for over a month. However, apparently the business that services the porta-potty at the construction site is allowed to work because they came by and serviced the porta-potty that hasn't been used in over a month. Can anyone explain that to me?
Tom Cash
Garfield Township
