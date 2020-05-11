Porta-potty service

Yes, the construction industry is shut down; therefore, the house under construction in my neighborhood has not had anyone working on it for over a month. However, apparently the business that services the porta-potty at the construction site is allowed to work because they came by and serviced the porta-potty that hasn't been used in over a month. Can anyone explain that to me?

Tom Cash

Garfield Township

Tags

Recommended for you