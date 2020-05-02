The print media
I have just returned from my winter quarters near the fifth largest city in the U.S. where I buy only the Sunday paper (for the NYT crossword), a production that barely holds a candle to our Record-Eagle. That there is a morning newspaper in my mailbox 10 miles north of town by 6:30 a.m. with everything a reader could wish to have, in a town our size, is a miracle in itself, but in this day and age it is dazzling. And at 81 I know a little something about age.
So I, on behalf of all lovers of the print media, hoist a grand toast to the men and women in our community whose dedication and expertise makes this happen. We are blessed to have you keeping this dying tradition bright and useful and professional, against all odds. Many thanks. So here's to the Traverse City Record-Eagle: Long may it grace our breakfast tables.
Tim Carroll
Traverse City
