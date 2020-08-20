Reflect Leelanau values
Our county has just witnessed a very ugly instance of a county official publicly insulting Black Americans. Such corrosive behavior actively destroys communities. As the Leelanau community, indeed Michigan and the country, reacted with revulsion over the comments, the commissioner swiftly resigned.
Our collective outrage has created a space that calls for an individual who reflects our values. And we look forward to a new commissioner who will proudly reflect those values.
Leelanau County residents enjoy living in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. We treat each other, and our visitors, with courtesy and respect. And we go out of our way to assist visitors to find their way around, locate shops and restaurants and beautiful scenery. We help one another.
Let’s make extra attempts to continue these efforts during this upcoming divisive election. Remember that we are all Americans and all either a resident of or a visitor to Leelanau County.
The time for polite, respectful political discussion, between ourselves and others with multiple opposing views is now. No more derogatory words, appeals to outdated notions or highly emotional arguments.
Let’s build a stronger community together — not fences and walls.
Robert B. Carroll
Northport
