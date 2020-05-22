Principles for service
Congratulations to the Rotary of Traverse City for completing 100 years of service. Our community is stronger and more prosperous because of the club's commitment to service.
Worth noting are their principles for service as defined in the following questions Rotarians are to ask in considering any action:
- Is it the truth?
- Is it fair to all concerned?
- Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
- Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
These are important considerations for all of us, especially in this time of extreme trial. Unfortunately, not all those in leadership positions are willing to consider these questions in guiding their actions. Rotary principles are in direct opposition to the way the incompetent incumbent Trump governs. Let's all keep this in mind when we vote in November.
Edward Carlson
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.