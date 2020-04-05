Ballot-counting risk
This is in response to Lee Hornberger's opinion regarding the elections going on with all mail-in ballots. My question to Mr. Hornberger is: Will he be one of the five to 20 workers in a small room sorting and counting all of these ballots? This is not an easy job, made worse by maybe someone in this room having the virus. I don't think he has thought this through. I am in favor of the elections as we have them, but at this time I don't want to risk my life to hold them.
Judith Caris
Benzonia
