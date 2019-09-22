Electoral College
The Record-Eagle recently reprinted an editorial from the Seattle Times, which urged other states to vote for the repeal of the constitutional amendment concerning the Electoral College. Coming from a state representing the City of Seattle should make it easy to understand why our Founding Fathers guaranteed each state an equal and important voice in the U.S. presidency.
Look at those who’d like to be president in the forthcoming elections and you’ll understand why we need all 50 states equally represented. It’d give voters a controlling voice over the House, which is elected in the manner that would occur if the Electoral College were defeated. Look at pictures from Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, etc. to understand why the 12th Amendment should be strengthened to ensure the crazy political positions governing those states aren’t replicated in Michigan. Look at the states with similar makeup and you will understand why.
The 12th Amendment is vital to our government and the voices of our citizens. We wouldn’t want Michigan plunged into debt like those states calling for repeal. If the Electoral College were defeated, the country would be controlled by the largest states and the middle states would have no voice.
Lawrence Carino
Lake Ann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.