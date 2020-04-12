Ideas to consider
Double the salaries of essential workers: grocery/healthcare/first responders/police.
Once the threat ends, salaries can revert to original. This would incentivize workers who are putting their lives at risk.
Make all stores delivery only — no in-store shopping. Alternate days when people place orders by even or odd addresses.
Have a nurse in large grocery stores take temperatures and monitor symptoms of essential workers.
Have a drive-thru “clinic” where essential employees can stop daily to have their temperatures taken, symptoms noted, etc.
Provide a free meal daily for essential employees.
Have a local service where people can barter items.
Re-deploy laid off workers to businesses so no one who wants to work is unemployed.
Car dealerships might loan cars to essential workers with transportation problems.
Use the ODOMs property at 622 and 31 for something.
Farmers should make their goods available. They are our lifelines — we must protect and support them.
Utilize military, Coast Guard, National Reserve, Army Reserves, etc. It isn’t apparent yet how they might help.
Offer incentives to companies to create protective gear.
Create a hotline for medical personnel to assist in childcare issues.
Create a hotline for essential workers to provide whatever they need to continue doing their jobs.
Forgive student loans for essential workers, maybe have a scale of the number of weeks worked which equals the amount of loan forgiveness.
Mona Cardwell
Grawn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.