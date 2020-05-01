Competent governance
The bright spot in the pandemic has been state governors who have stepped into the leadership vacuum with bold action to limit the spread of the disease. In New York, Washington and especially here in Michigan we have seen competent, intelligent officials who have listened to experts, considered evidence and taken the actions needed to protect us all. It seems to be working. New York's rate of increase may have halted. Perhaps our governor's actions will mean that Michigan also avoids the worst-case predictions.
This kind of competent governance is refreshing in this age of bluster on the national scene. First our National Narcissist called it a hoax, then he said we'd be over it in a week and now he's attacking the measures that protected us. Meanwhile, our governors are telling us that before we abandon control measures, we need access to adequate testing and tracing so we don't have another outbreak. I'll follow the lead of the rational governors who have led us in unprecedented times. They're the ones who have earned our confidence in fact-based decision making.
Chris Campbell
Traverse City
