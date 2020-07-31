Bring back Kevin McElyea
Our former Drain Commissioner Kevin McElyea has impressive credentials. He is a licensed professional. He has over 34 years experience in civil engineering, landscape architecture and land planning fields.
Kevin continues to maintain two certifications from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, now known as EGLE, in construction site stormwater operations and soil erosion and sedimentation control.
We want Kevin to be able to continue achieving the hard work he has accomplished. Vote to bring back our county Drain Commissioner Kevin McElyea.
Jack and Joan Calvin
Traverse City

