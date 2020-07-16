Questioning credentials
A 2017 report commissioned by the state ascribes to Dr. Edward Timm an “apparent lack of working knowledge” and a “mischaracterization of data” pertaining to his studies and information submitted in relation to Line 5.
Despite the state itself questioning the accuracy of Dr. Timm’s claims and seeking independent review, this publication continues to portray him as a pipeline expert. Dr. Timm’s is a retired engineer, though neither pipeline expert nor pipeline engineer.
Giving him a forum to reiterate his discredited claims and cite him as a pipeline expert inflates the validity of his position. It also deters from the fact-based discussion we should be having related to Line 5.
During a time when misinformation seems to be surging, northern Michiganders need a reliable news source rooted in integrity.
Michiganders also need the reliable and safe delivery of energy, and no one understands that better than Enbridge.
Terry Butler
Williamsburg
