Qualifications count
The drain commissioner should be someone with the knowledge and expertise to maintain the wetlands, watersheds and water quality of the many lakes and rivers in our area.
These duties have become increasingly important with our growth. Of course, this should always be an elected position, so voters should choose carefully to be certain the drain commissioner has the background and ecological responsibility needed to do this. It is about what you know, not who you know.
We are fortunate to have Drain Commissioner Kevin McElyea willing to continue his duties this year. Please join us in voting for McElyea.
Bill and Robbin Bustance
Williamsburg
