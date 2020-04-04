Not-so-normal times
I want to express my thanks to you for continuing to produce a paper during this time under these difficult circumstances. While the paper is understandingly smaller, just reading a paper is one of those normal things we can have in these not-so-normal times. I also want to thank Jerry, our carrier, and other carriers for home delivery, which means we do not have to do without during our stay-at-home order.
Hopefully you will be able to continue to bring us as much news and interesting articles as possible while this virus attack continues. Hopefully your staff will know that their efforts are appreciated.
With sincere thanks,
John A. Bussey
Peshawbestown
