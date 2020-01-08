Line 5 concerns
I commend you for this astute commentary (editorial: Mother Nature is sending a message on Line 5).
The technical work done over the last five-plus years by Dr. Timm of the University of Michigan and others has underscored the danger of Line 5 at the Straits and elsewhere along Line 5.
Our leadership in Lansing, notably our governor and attorney general, has paid attention to Line 5’s threat to our state and acted promptly in coming to office on this important issue.
The extreme weather early winter has highlighted the issues at the Straits. My sense is that if the University of Michigan study were to be updated, we can expect that the original estimate of 700 miles of shoreline to be affected by a rupture of Line 5 at the Straits would be increased. I would think that Speaker Lee Chatfield would be most concerned about the potential for such rupture, particularly since his home district would be severely impacted.
I am strongly in favor of shutting down Line 5 immediately while alternatives are being sorted out. Clearly, Enbridge’s initial work on scoping out the tunnel possibility was mishandled and no amount of Enbridge PR can overcome the facts on this.
Ian Bund
Harbor Springs and Ann Arbor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.