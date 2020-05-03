Social Security solution
I read the article in the April 23 R-E regarding Social Security reserves being exhausted by 2035. This can’t happen — and our elected officials need to create a plan that keeps Social Security solvent. The solution seems so simple to me.
Currently there is a cap at which point high earners no longer need to pay SS premiums. Our government has all of the data it needs regarding incoming funds, outgoing payments to eligible recipients, and current population and ages to predict future funding. My solution would include a “floating” cap that goes up when the system predicts a deficit in future years and goes down when it sees a surplus in future years. The fortunate people who are earning incomes in this range can afford and should want to contribute to a stable SS system. They in turn will be eligible for higher premiums when it is their turn to draw from the system and know that there will be money there for them, their families and all Americans when they become eligible.
Joe Buechel
Beulah
Commented
