Make diversity training mandatory in schools
Children are not born with racism. They are taught racism. In order to break the cycle of racism in our society, the value of diversity should be mandatory education starting in elementary and continued all the way through high school. Imagine the impact on our society, if differences in race, religion, gender and sexual orientation were embraced instead of dividing us.
As a child growing up in Detroit, I was surrounded with racism. Luckily for me, I received valuable and very powerful training from my employer who recognized the business advantage of diversity in its workforce. I wish I had gotten this training much earlier in life. Children learn a lot from their parents, who learned from their parents. Unfortunately, not all we learn is from them is the truth. Racism, false stereotypes and decisiveness can get passed down from generation to generation.
We need to break this cycle by teaching the value of every person to our children. This education would, in my opinion, be as impactful to our society as anything currently being taught and would give us a chance to finally break the cycle of racism.
Joe Buechel
Beulah
