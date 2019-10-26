Passion for community
I'm proud to endorse Christie Minervini for a two-year term on the Traverse City Commission. Her passion for community, combined with her clearly demonstrated concern for those who are less fortunate, are key attributes that set her apart.
She successfully spearheaded efforts build Safe Harbor's permanent shelter while running her own retail business, writing a regular opinion column and serving as a leader on several area non-profit boards and commissions.
Christie has repeatedly shown the desire, the sincerity and the tireless dedication necessary to be a successful city commissioner who represents all of the residents of our fine community.
Rick Brown
Traverse City
