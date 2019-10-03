Bad rap for Mike Pence
The recent dust-up over the vice president's visit to Mackinaw Island seems to have completely missed the larger issue. In this post 9/11 world, folks with his sort of status cannot possibly travel without the massive support mechanisms of such high office. Anything less than the vice presidential entourage that attended his visit to our little Great Lakes jewel might have left the Veep unacceptably vulnerable to the vicissitudes of the real world. Security is tantamount to not only the vice president's safety but to all those folks in attendance at the conference and even the other visitors on the island that day.
Granting the above, what was the reason for the GOP to invite the vice president to the island in the first place? What essential and vital function of government was served by the visit? What was so important to Michigan's GOP leadership that a hundred years of state tradition had to be cast aside so Mr. Pence could travel in the manner befitting his office?
Truth is there was no vital mission. Michigan's GOP just wanted to flex their partisan muscle. Responsibility for this dust up is on them, not him.
Bill Brown
Traverse City
