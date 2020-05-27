Letter: Brown
Coronavirus concerns
So we, for the first time in history, have a president who is telling people in the states not to listen to their elected leaders! Whose job is to protect the health and safety of the people in their states. Why — because the president is more concerned with the economy: i.e., his reelection. We now have more deaths than a bad “flu” year. We are heading rapidly to 100,000 deaths! and more if we are not careful!
Are you willing to see a family member or close friend get the COVID-19?
Peter Brown
Beulah
