DNR and herbicides
I think the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is slipping off the road.
I was just reading about how they are seeking candidates for a “Snowmobile Advisory Workgroup.”
The DNR maintains more than 6,200 miles of “groomed snowmobile trails.”
They don’t seem to take much care applying herbicides. They also administer forests used for harvest. Many parts of parks and public lands are just giant tree farms. Logging is allowed on public lands to certain companies. The wood goes into paper pulp, furniture, telephone poles and lumber. Responsible lumbering is important to Michigan.
In my opinion it is negligent, wasteful and outdated for heavy applications of herbicides containing glyphosate and a collection of other chemicals and acids in a noxious brew and to be sprayed across large swaths of the state.
Tasked with the stewardship of our wildlands the DNR, each year seems to do this to destroy native plants and support the growth of mass planted trees derived from limited genetic stock.
This is directed, apparently, by one small office. Some of these chemicals are known or suspected carcinogens, are mutagens, are skin irritants, are eye irritants and deadly to a variety of “non-target” species.
Alfred Brock
Wayne, Michigan
