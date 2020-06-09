Vote for Nicola
Cherryland Electric consumers! You have the opportunity to elect Nicola Philpott to your Board of Directors. She is a scientist, mother and renewable energy advocate. She is running to ensure Cherryland is incentivizing renewable energy to realize a clean energy future for our children.
If you believe in these goals, please vote! It's easy to do on the Co-op's website, or by mailing in the ballot you received in the mail by June 9. Take a moment to do it now! I have worked alongside Nicola on community issues and she is hardworking, smart and measured. Vote for Nicola!
Maura Brennan
Traverse City
