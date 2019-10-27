Walter is committed
I worked closely with Ashlea Walter when she ran Dan O’Neil’s campaign for the 104th District. I am very excited that she is running for the City Commission. Ashlea is committed to protecting our natural resources, a walkable and bikeable TC, the arts, strong public schools and transparency in government. She has been TCAPS Montessori PTO president, president of the board of Norte and served on the Empire Village Council — among many other things. We will all benefit from her experience, leadership and integrity. Please consider voting for Ashlea Walter for Traverse City Commission on Nov. 5.
Maura Brennan
Traverse City
