4th District county choice is clear
We have known Scott Hardy since we moved to Traverse City about 9 years ago. We have had many conversations regarding politics and current events. We know that Scott has been involved in local government, has served on many committees, commissions and boards. We have found Scott to be level-headed, pragmatic and compassionate concerning people and in regard to issues facing our community.
Based upon his experience and desire to put our community first over politics, we would urge you to support Scott Hardy in his bid for the 4th District seat on the Grand Traverse County Commission.
Julie and Eric Braverman
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.