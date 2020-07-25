Uniquely qualified
Kevin McElyea's background and experience make him uniquely qualified to be our next drain commissioner. He has a hands-on style and balanced approach to managing the land and water, and he knows how to work with people and the myriad of regulatory agencies.
I have known Kevin for many years and he has always had a passion for the beauty of northern Michigan and our surroundings. Kevin will not let our community down if he is chosen to return as our next drain commissioner. Please remember to vote on Aug. 4 for Kevin McElyea.
Peg Brace
Traverse City
