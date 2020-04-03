Campaign promises
The world used to envy us; now they are angry with us. We continue to increase sanctions on Iran harming their 80 million inhabitants. We do the same to Venezuela causing suffering to its inhabitants. We tried to overthrow the Maduro government by trying to flip the armed forces. That hasn’t worked so we are placing a bounty of millions of dollars on Maduro and his associates.
For Trump to fulfill three of his campaign promises, he is spending millions to build a wall rather than hiring more people to process asylum seekers. He also fulfilled another promise by moving our embassy to Jerusalem making more enemies in the Middle East. This in addition to his “Deal of the Century,” which further solidifies Israel as an apartheid state.
To fulfill his promise to bring our troops home, he has abandoned the Kurds in Syria and claimed to have established a framework for peace in Afghanistan leaving the Afghan people at the mercy of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Instead of increasing the defense budget we could have used the money to improve our roads and infrastructure and supply relief to millions starving in Africa, Syria and Yemen.
Robert Bosch
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.