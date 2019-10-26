‘Good time’ legislation
Last year, House Bill 5666 (known as the “good time” bill, which allowed reduction of prison days for inmates’ good behavior) died in the Committee of Law and “Justice.” Rep. David LaGrand had introduced this bill to the Legislature, and it was referred to the Committee, where it awaited testimony from experts at the discretion of Chair Klint Kesto. He did not give it a hearing. Our representatives were not allowed to vote on that good time bill. Outrageous!
House Bill 5666 stipulated a number of days off of sentence, based on good behavior demonstrated over a defined period of years. It made good sense. Michigan is one of three states without a bill for “good time.”
Michigan has more than 40,000 prisoners at a cost of $1.5 billion per year. The money for our prison system is approximately one-fifth of our entire budget. Doesn’t it make sense to allow time off of sentence for good behavior, and to use the saved money for education and roads? Please contact your legislators to express your support for “good time” legislation. Consider the good inmates, their families and our public money.
Kay Bos
Benzie County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.