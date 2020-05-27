The Constitution
A recent letter said that some want to remove the word "God" from the Constitution. The word "God" does not appear in the Constitution. The nearest thing to a reference is when the date of the adoption is given as "in the year of our Lord" which is simply a formal way of stating the naming convention for the numbering of years.
It is true that many of the Founding Fathers were religious men, so the fact that religious references were not included in the Constitution probably reflects a conscious choice on their part.
Bruce Borchardt
Maple City
