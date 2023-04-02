Support child safety through gun safety measures
What do guns and children have in common? Not much.
For many of us, children are the most treasured parts of our lives; living beings we care for more than anything.
Guns are nothing more than engineered metal, manufactured to kill.
Yet every day, the love of guns steals more children from us. And it’s not just our children who are needlessly slaughtered. Veterans, women, worshippers, moviegoers, grocery shoppers, all of us, are vulnerable every hour of every day.
As of this writing, there have been 130 mass shootings in the U.S. in the first three months of 2023. A total of 9,870 people have died. In 2022, there were 44,310 deaths from gun violence – and we are on track to meet or exceed those numbers this year.
Why do we let this continue to happen? The vast majority of Americans want stronger gun safety laws, yet U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman and many of his cronies in the GOP are deep in the pockets of the gun industry, the gun lobby, and the NRA which is about one thing only: Money.
Their faithless “thoughts and prayers” are worth nothing and will save no one. Vote for gun safety.
Greta Bolger
Benzonia
