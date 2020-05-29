Governor's orders
Antrim County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter seems to have achieved a high level of hypocrisy in his recent statement regarding enforcing the governor's orders regarding COVID-19. This position, politically motivated no doubt, comes not long after Rossiter's decision to waste taxpayer money in pursuing weak charges against Terry Starr regarding alleged criminal behavior while employed by the Elk Rapids Schools.
His statement that the orders have left people "confused, angry and questioning the authority and actions of the government" could easily be applied to his behavior in pursuing charges against Starr. Originally charged with felonies, the charges were reduced to misdemeanors. The evidence seemed to be weak and Starr was acquitted by a jury.
In regard to the governor's orders, Rossiter goes on to state that what was already "confusing has now been thrown into chaos." Mr. Rossiter would seem to be an authority on this pattern. As prosecutor, Rossiter has the authority to decide which charges he will pursue. His decision to make this a public statement resembles the behavior of four local sheriffs and is clearly an appeal to voters, not in the best interests of the public.
John Boals
Elk Rapids
