In recent days, I have been especially troubled by the protests conducted in the name of “liberty” by a small but vocal minority who object to the measures adopted here to save lives during this pandemic.
It’s not so much the protests that have angered me, as the fact that they have been framed to suggest there has been some horrible violation of our liberties here. Thankfully, most of us understand what liberty really means, and that it has both limits and responsibilities. My liberty ends where your life and health begins.
A powerful lesson in this truth can be found in the history of tobacco smoking in this nation. For decades, smoking was acceptable anywhere, anytime. But as the evidence became overwhelming that smoking harmed not just the smoker but others exposed to second-hand smoke, laws were enacted, workplace policies were adopted to limit a smoker’s ability to harm others. Those laws and policies seemed shocking at the time. But today they serve as reminders that liberty has limits — and requires of us a responsibility to others.
If ever a majority of us forgets that principle, we will face a genuine threat to our liberty, not one fabricated by politicians.
Barbara Bleyaert
