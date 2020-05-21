Schweitzer for Cherryland board
An important election is approaching for Cherryland Electric. Dave Schweitzer is seeking a third term on Cherryland's board. I strongly urge his re-election for another three years. Proven financial experience is vital in these unprecedented times. Dave brings that expertise, together with proven integrity and a steady hand, with no agenda beyond the members' best interests.
I've known Dave as a friend and adviser. I've served with him on other boards and committees. I've observed firsthand his ability to listen, lead and deal with many financial, personnel and other decisions, always in a fair, ethical and commonsense manner. No one will serve Cherryland better.
Doug Bishop
Traverse City
