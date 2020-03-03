Second Amendment resolution
Already introduced, pending Red Flag bills in Lansing will only infringe further on our God-given rights.
A Michigan college student at Lake Superior State University, Lucas Gerhard has spent 83 days in jail facing terrorism charges with 20 years in prison for posting a photo of his AR-15 rifle on his Snapchat social media page.
An overzealous Prosecuting Attorney in Chippewa County is prosecuting the case, without even having these Red Flag laws enacted yet, here in Michigan.
The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners needs to send a symbolic, non-binding message to their county sheriff, prosecutor, state legislators and Gov. Whitmer that no further infringements of our rights will be tolerated by the citizens of the State of Michigan, especially those in Grand Traverse County.
Randy Bishop
Kewadin
Administrator of the Facebook group “Michigan for 2A Sanctuary Counties”
www.facebook.com/groups/MI2ACounties/
