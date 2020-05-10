Climate crisis
I am grateful to the Record-Eagle for its coverage of COVID-19 and so proud of my Grand Traverse County neighbors for banding together to support one another and to follow the scientific directives to mitigate the spread of the virus in our communities. It hasn't been easy, and I thank everyone who continues to support our health care providers and small businesses.
It is this significant sense of cooperation and dependence on scientific evidence that gives us hope that we as a Nation can also work together to save our planet from he the climate crisis. Observing the terrible suffering and loss caused by COVID-19 provides much needed hope that none of us want our kids and grandkids to inherit an unlivable planet.
I get support and opportunities to help through our local chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby. Please check out the website and join us on our next virtual meeting Tuesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. Just sign up on the website to receive our email invitations.We need your ideas, and we offer knowledge and support in these unprecedented times.
Kathleen Birdsall, R.N.
Traverse City
