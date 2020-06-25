Headed toward no return
Recently, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the ranking Democrat on the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, became a co-sponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act — introduced by a Republican and has strong bipartisan support. This legislation would help farmers, "animal farmers" and foresters adopt greener practices and become "climate heroes" through the assistance of the USDA. As part of this Act, the USDA would, among other actions, establish a "one-stop shopping" website to clarify and assist in options to reduce the 24-33 percent emission of greenhouse gasses (GHGs) that these sectors contribute to the total heat-trapping that GHGs cause.
This bill is endorsed by a broad array of large corporations and environmental groups well as agriculture and forestry trade associations. As a registered nurse who is very concerned about the harmful public health effects of the climate crisis and the owner of a state-certified managed forest in Leelanau County, I support this act. Like most scientists (see the Columbia University on Global Energy Policy Assessment of HR 763), I favor legislation that puts a fee on carbon, which studies show would be good for our economy.
We are soon reaching "the point of no return" with the climate crisis.
Kathleen Birdsall
Traverse City
