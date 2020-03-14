Cutting carbon pollution
I am compelled to offer a zero-cost way to cut carbon pollution, improve air quality and save vehicle fuel. On the Yale Climate Connections website, one can find evidence that idling gas and diesel engines waste annually three billion gallons of fuel and add 30 million tons of CO2 to our atmosphere. Many drivers believe that shutting off vehicle engines and then re-starting uses more fuel than idling. Research demonstrates this is false for everything but a very old vehicle.
Therefore, science tells us that if you're going to idle more than 10 seconds at a railroad crossing, drive-through lane, or school pick-up line, it's best for fuel consumption and pollution if you shut off your engine. This is especially important at school pick-up to reduce kids' exposure to tailpipe pollution. Newer vehicles starter motors are much tougher than they used to be. And don't get me started on remote starters; is the future planet for our kids and grandkids worth you being "warm and toasty" when you get in your car? I don't think that the majority of drivers who idle are doing this maliciously. Please, just think about our planet!
Kathleen Birdsall
Traverse City
