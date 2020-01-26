'The Human Element'
The realization that our world's climate is rapidly changing is finally happening for the majority of residents of the Western Hemisphere. Emerging nations continue to have trouble seeing the opposing ideas of getting ahead and the increasing use of polluting fossil fuels. So, is it up to the Western countries to take concrete measures to combat the climate crisis? I believe that it is because of our larger proportion of educated people, resources and frankly, wealth. It's difficult to care about anything but today when one is struggling for food and drinkable water.
Citizen's Climate Lobby is making real headway, persuading U.S. Congresspeople and senators to move forward with carbon fees on the polluters. Please, call your legislators to push action on climate legislation.
Locally, a screening of the documentary “The Human Element” — Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Old Town Playhouse — is offered to increase awareness. Suggested donation of $5 goes toward the Westwoods Elementary School solar project.
Kathleen Birdsall, R.N.
Traverse City
