Walter, Bertodatto, Minervini
This boomer is thrilled to vote Nov. 5 for a new generation of strong, smart voices for City Commission:
• Ashlea Walter — natural leader, organizer, connector and communicator with a proven record putting community first, building campaigns, advocating for neighborhoods and housing; leading on Arts Commission, PTOs, Norte and many projects.
• Katy Bertodatto — new leader with smart ideas, committed to young families, childcare solutions, building our workforce and economic development.
• Christie Minervini — seasoned leader who tackles tough issues, built her business, enthusiastically engages community and served with me on Arts Commission.
Thoughtful, informed, effective — Bertodatto, Minervini, Walter.
Mary Bevans Gillett
Traverse City
