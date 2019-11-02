Walter, Bertodatto, Minervini

This boomer is thrilled to vote Nov. 5 for a new generation of strong, smart voices for City Commission:

• Ashlea Walter — natural leader, organizer, connector and communicator with a proven record putting community first, building campaigns, advocating for neighborhoods and housing; leading on Arts Commission, PTOs, Norte and many projects.

• Katy Bertodatto — new leader with smart ideas, committed to young families, childcare solutions, building our workforce and economic development.

• Christie Minervini — seasoned leader who tackles tough issues, built her business, enthusiastically engages community and served with me on Arts Commission.

Thoughtful, informed, effective — Bertodatto, Minervini, Walter.

Mary Bevans Gillett

Traverse City

