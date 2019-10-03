Reading by grade three
According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, one in five children has a learning disability including ADHD and dyslexia. The basis of the Read by Grade Three law is the expectation that, given enough help and the threat of retention, every child can learn to read on a state mandated time table.
This is not the reality for many learning impaired children who can succeed if they are not in the third grade for several years. It does not surprise me that this simplistic approach to learning to read is opposed by many educators, as it implies that either the child and/or the educators are not trying hard enough.
Betsy King
Central Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.