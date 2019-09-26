Human rights in jail
Three recent Record-Eagle articles highlight the need to change how inmates receive medical care at local jails. The current system that allows for discontinuation of treatment without proper medical evaluation can be deemed cruel and unusual punishment. This may be a clear violation of the 8th Amendment. The articles describe how medications that are legitimately prescribed for mental health or addiction disorders are abruptly discontinued while the person is incarcerated. The decision to stop treatment is often made by people without any medical training (judges, prosecuting attorneys, sheriffs).
One of the articles described how controlled substance medications were withheld because of the risk of diversion.A simple solution: keep medications locked up and have them dispensed by nurses similar to what is done in nursing homes and hospitals. Forcing a person to taper off or abruptly discontinue appropriately prescribed treatment can lead to life-threatening withdrawal or destabilization of mental health and substance-use disorder conditions. One of the articles describes a promising approach that Benzie County is taking where a local physician will begin overseeing that care is properly given to inmates.
I’m glad the Record Eagle takes this seriously and hope Grand Traverse County follows the lead of Benzie County.
David Best
Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.