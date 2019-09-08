Metropolitan opera
T. Michael Jackson's letter (Aug. 29) concerning the State Theatre's decision to not carry the "Live in HD" from the Metropolitan Opera series this year was right on!
I look forward to this offering each year since it was started, always ordering my tickets early and even calling after a stroke to secure special seats for being handicapped. Early on, I stood in line in the freezing cold for an hour or more to attend an opera until the State offered assigned seating. I have contributed whenever they asked for funds. A friend of mine's son I learned was featured as one of the behind-the-scenes directors and so the opera has a local connection as well.
This year I passionately looked forward to seeing “Madame Butterfly” starring Soprano Hui He and “Tosca” starring Soprano Anna Netrebko as well as many others. These operas were attended by hundreds in the community so the decision does not make sense. I urge the State Theatre revisit this decision.
Barb Berry
Traverse City
