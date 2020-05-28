Consistency
I read the Record-Eagle's account of Antrim County's decision to not enforce the governor's pandemic emergency orders.
The governor's stay at home orders are consistent with other states and current best practices as outlined by the CDC. Currently, Michigan is one of the only states with a declining trend of COVID-19 cases. It is clear to me as a Michigander what my role is in this pandemic is: stay home, isolate, wear PPE where appropriate and avoid unnecessary travel.
My Michigan roots come from my great grandfather's family settling in Traverse City from Bohemia. My immediate family has kept my grandmother's cottage in Elk Rapids. I listened to the governor's orders along with the pleas of the Elk Rapids Village president and therefore did not consider coming up to that cottage from SE Michigan during these last two months.
There is a hypocrisy of asking downstaters to stay home but not enforcing these executive orders locally. Ignoring the pandemic emergency orders could have flooded Antrim County with positive cases.
Is it really in your purview to ignore the current law? It is not your role to act unilaterally. I do not support your position.
Pam Bennett
Ann Arbor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.