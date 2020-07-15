Response to VanderWall
In reply to Curt VanderWall's July 3 op-ed piece:
You labeled this pandemic as "despite good efforts" it was "unavoidable." The whole world was put on notice Jan. 30 and yet our efforts of containment were worse than many third world countries. Hospitals hit hard are still short of personal protective equipment; we rushed out defective testing kits while our government still issues contradictory and dead wrong messaging to the citizenry. VanderWall’s op-ed is just a vapid vent against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer whose strict measures have saved us from becoming another Florida, Arizona, California, South Carolina or Texas. Having to re-close our businesses again would be ruinous, psychologically as well as economically.
VanderWall is asking the citizens of Michigan to remove the legal authority of our governor to issue an executive order and hand over power to our state legislature, which has commanded its naive "Republicans" to worship ideology rather than protecting the citizens. They don't deserve our trust. We have no semblance of rational response to the pandemic. The governors are on their own and that worked against the state in March, but in our favor now as President Donald Trump has walked away from a problem for which he had no transactional deal.
Susan Bender
Traverse City
