What Were You Thinking?
Traverse City has thousands of beautiful landscapes and picture-worthy subjects to photograph. That being said, I'm wondering what prompted Mike Krebs to photograph the hawk eating a squirrel at Sunset Park?
And what prompted the Record-Eagle to print it on the front page? A beautiful photo of the bay, a sunset, a sunrise or a child playing in the snow could have been taken instead. A hawk eating a bloody, torn apart squirrel whose head can still be seen is, in my opinion, a very poor decision. Seeing that photo didn't settle well with my morning coffee. As a retired RN, not many things turn my stomach, but that picture most certainly did.
Patty Belanger
Kingsley